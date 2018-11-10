Pages of the Sea commemoration event on the beach in Sutton on Sea

Sutton on Sea beach will take centre stage on Sunday, (November 11), as it’s the only one in Lincolnshire that has been chosen to be part of a special remembrance event - headed up by filmmaker, Danny Boyle.

In total across the UK, only 29 beaches have been selected to be part of the WW1 commemoration - and Magna Vitae and East Lindsey District Council have worked hard to secure this event, ‘Pages of the Sea’.

On the day, project ambassadors and a number of local volunteers will be raking the sand on the beach to create a 30m x 30m sand sculpture of a First World War solider.

Selected to be drawn on Sutton on Sea by beach Danny Boyle himself, is Lieutenant Basil Perrin Hicks, who was killed at the Battle of Loos in 1915.

These sand sculptures will be produced on all the selected beaches to mark 100 years since the Armistice at the end of the war.

Lieutenant Hick’s portrait will be drawn into the sand from 11am.

Members of the public will also be able to join in the fun and stencil their own pictures in the sand, (stencils will be provided on the day), from 11.30am until 3.30pm.

The main portrait of Lieutenant Hicks is aimed to be finished at about 2pm.

As part of the scheme, the portraits will be washed away by the tide and will act as a UK-wide farewell to those who were lost in WW1.

For those who want to see the portrait being washed away, this will start from around 4pm.

○ Also to coincide with the event, The Meridale Centre in Sutton on Sea is holding a War Memorial Exhibition on November 10, 11 and 12, open from 10am-4pm on each day.