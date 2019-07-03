1,200 runners hit the streets for Louth Run For Life

The chairman of Louth Run For Life has praised runners and volunteers for getting involved in yet another fantastic event this year - with over 1,200 runners helping to raise over £40,000 for charity.

The event, now in its 14th year, was held on Sunday (June 30) in glorious weather.

Louth Run for Life. Women's 5K event. L-R Julie Jenkins with her daughter Acacia Sewell.

Chairman of the Louth Run For Life Committee, Simon West, said: “What an amazing day we had on Sunday.

“I truly hope you all enjoyed it - that’s why we put the event on.

“We had great weather yet again. The amount of people who took part never ceases to amaze me as well as the spectators who turn out in numbers to cheer and clap.

“Over 1,200 participants pounded the streets of Louth.

Louth Run for Life. Women's 5K event. ETHV Ladies.

“The event cannot happen without marshals and volunteers. We had over 70 people who gave up their time to cheer you around the course and make sure you were all safe, with only a handful of people needing minor first aid treatment .

“I’m pleased to say I have had amazing comments back about our marshals and that makes me extremely proud.

“Thanks to you all - you deserve a big pat on the back.”

Simon continued: “I am always pleased when I see the last runner cross the line and it has happened without any major incident.

Louth Run for Life. Men's 5k event. L-R Shaun Deekens and Daryl Brocklebank.

“This can only be done with months of hard work and planning from a small group of local volunteers who are on the committee.

“They work tirelessly behind the scenes in the weeks and months leading up to race day.

“I am extremely proud of you all. You make my job as chairman a lot easier!”

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday June 28.

Louth Run for Life. Men's 5k event.

