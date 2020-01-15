East Lindsey’s public toilets ‘flushed with success’ at loo awards

Thirteen toilets in East Lindsey have received national recognition at the ‘Loo of the Year Awards’, ranking them amongst some of the best in the country.

The 13 toilets, operated by DANFO UK Limited on behalf of East Lindsey District Council, were subject to unannounced inspections with judges grading the toilets either bronze, silver, gold, platinum or diamond based on the quality of the facilities and hygiene standards.

The successful public facilities, and their respective awards, are listed below:

• Louth: Eastgate (Platinum) and Bus Station (Platinum)

• Skegness: Tower Esplanade (Platinum), Tower Gardens (Gold), Briar Way (Gold), North Parade (Gold) and Lumley Square (Gold).

• Mablethorpe: Central Promenade (Gold), Seacroft Road (Gold), Dunes Gardens (Gold) and Queen’s Park (Gold).

• Sutton on Sea: York Road (Gold) and Roman Bank Sandilands (Gold).

The facility at Louth Bus Station, received an additional national award in the ‘transport’ category.

The success comes hot on the heels of the announcement in October that the same 13 toilets also won star ratings from the British Toilet Association for the quality of the facilities.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Councillor Martin Foster, said: “This is further excellent news in regard to public toilet provision in East Lindsey.

“Local people and visitors expect access to clean, good quality public toilets, and we’ve been working with Danfo to drive up standards and this success has been achieved in a relatively shortly period of time.

“We would like to thank the team at Danfo working in the local area – many of whom were previously employed by the council – for their hard work and commitment.”

Andrew Mcilduff, Director of Operations at Danfo UK Ltd, said: “To receive such amazing accolades so early in our working relationship with East Lindsey District Council is testament to the fantastic work carried out by our cleaning and maintenance staff, who have been instrumental in achieving these prestigious awards.”