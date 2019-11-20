Eddie reaches the summit for dad’s dementia battle

A former Louth man has completed the colossal challenge of hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro in support of the dementia unit at St Barnabas Hospice, inspired by his dad.

Eddie Suich, 31, climbed Africa’s highest mountain over several days between September 27 and October 4, and he safely reached the summit, although two of his group did not manage it.

Eddie Suich at Mount Kilimanjaro.

Eddie suffered from severe altitude sickness for the last three hours, but he focused on getting to the top by thinking about his dad, former district council worker Bob Suich, who is living with dementia.

Before the challenge, Eddie said: “My Dad means a great deal to me, and has played a huge part in my upbringing and shaping me to the person I am trying to be today.

“My Dad and our family had the extremely difficult news around four-and-a-half years ago that he was suffering from dementia at the young age of just 63 years old. A few years on, and Dad’s memory worsens and he is more reliant on those around him.

“Seeing this disease first-hand has been heartbreaking and extremely difficult for our family and friends to adapt to, especially losing the ability to confide and communicate fully with the person who means the most to me.”

• To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eddie-suich-kilimanjaro.