Ellie from Alford set to fly high with career in RAF

Pilot Officer Elle Smith has graduated from the Royal Air Force College at Royal Air Force Cranwell.

Elle, aged 19, attended Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Alford.

She will now begin the next stage of her career in the Royal Air Force as an Intelligence Officer.

Pilot Officer Smith said: “Seeing this ambition materialise, is something that fills me with immense pride and is something that I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity.

"I look forward to pursuing a career in the Intelligence branch as well as seizing the opportunities the Service provides for its personnel.

" I know graduation day will be a day filled with gratitude and I am thankful to everyone who has helped me on my journey towards gaining my commission.”