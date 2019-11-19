Felting fun at Binbrook

Trevor Lewis of Crafty Creations showed how to create a Christmas pudding or festive robin by needle felting at this month’s meeting of Binbrook & District WI.

Everyone was issued with everything they would need and, after the obligatory first aid talk, off they went.

The hall became silent as they stabbed away at their balls of wool fibres.

It was fascinating to see fat little robins and a couple of puddings emerge so quickly from their handy work.

Everyone managed to complete the task, although some more easily than others.