Guest artist holds exhibition at Crackpot Gallery in Louth

Michael Warren Jr will be the guest artist at Crackpot in Queen Street, Louth, for the next month - and his exhibition opens this evening (Friday October 5).

Michael will hold extended hours at the gallery, from 6pm until 8pm tonight (Friday), and the exhibition will run until Saturday October 26.

This will be Michael’s fifth exhibition - with two previous exhibitions being held at Spout Yard Park gallery - since he began creating art three years ago.

His work was also recently displayed at the Grainthorpe Festival of Arts in the summer.

Michael said: “I started sketching in 2016, it progressed from there to painting.

“I usually paint in the evenings for three hours. My style is individual, and I mainly paint in acrylics.”