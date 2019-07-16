Horticultural Society’s open show in Sutton on Sea

Sutton on Sea Horticultural Society’s 78th annual open show will take place on July 21.

The show takes place at the Meridale Centre & Grounds, and will be open to the public from 1pm at a cost of just £1 per adult (free for under 14s).

The show is open for all to enter, and entry forms must be completed and submitted before Wednesday July 17.

Programmes listing the available classes, and entry forms, can be found at Watson Home Hardware, Meridale Centre, Library, Enterprise Hall, and Sutton Pet Supplies.