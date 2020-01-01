Jason to hold art exhibition at Louth gallery

Jason Carlisle is set to become the latest guest artist to hold an exhibition at the Old Coach House Antique Centre and Gallery in Aswell Street, Louth, from Saturday January 4.

Jason has, in recent years, returned to art after a change in jobs freed up his evenings.

He spent two years at life class before gaining a degree in Fine Art at the age of 49.

Jason said that people, the human torso, and skin have always interested him and influences his art.

He said: “Endless tones can be found and exaggerated and hopefully something of the personality can be experienced.

“I’ve more recently experimented with other themes including landscape and sculpture and hope to develop these further.”

Visit the gallery in Aswell Street during opening hours this month to view Jason’s art exhibition, and find out more about the artist at www.jasoncarlisle.co.uk.