Mablethorpe enjoys ‘the busiest weekend’ thanks to incredible carnival parade

Mablethorpe has seen one of the busiest weekends of the season thanks to the return of the carnival - which held its Grand Parade on Saturday (September 21).

The seafront and the streets were packed with local residents and holidaymakers alike, and the support for the event was phenomenal.

Local businesses embraced this year’s ‘Kings and Queens’ theme - with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry spotted in Victoria Road!

On the high street, The King of Rock was escorting the Ice Cream Queen - and there were several reports that Elvis was seen in the parade.

The parade route was adorned with thousands of feet of knitted bunting, made by a local knitting group during the winter.

Meanwhile, Queen’s Park was busy from midday with singers and dancers providing wonderful entertainment.

The stalls did a sterling trade on the rose gardens, while the craft stalls on the seafront for the Bathing Beauties weekend reported that there was a lot more people than previous years, with the weather being in their favour.

A Spitfire also wowed the crowds on the day, flying over the seafront three times just before the start of the parade to enthusiastic cheers.

Saturday evening saw the fairground packed with plenty of people taking advantage of their special Carnival Parade offers, and the firework display that rounded of the day’s events was spectacular show.

