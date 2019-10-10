Patrick Hagan collection on display in Louth ahead of auction

A series of Louth artworks, commissioned and collected by the late Patrick Hagan, are on display at a town centre auctioneers - and have been gathering plenty of interest.

Mr Hagan, a celebrated war hero who was well known as the owner of Mr Chips for many years, passed away in February having amassed dozens of paintings of the town and its notable characters over half a century - and now the Louth public have the chance to view them ahead of the auction.

A painting of Miss Kent, by Elaine Drewery.

Many of Mr Hagan’s paintings were on display in his restaurant over the years but, following the closure of Mr Chips in December 2015, (before later reopening under new ownership), the artworks were put into a collection.

Valuers and auctioneers, Golding Young & Mawer (GYM), have now been instructed by his family to auction the collection, following a display of some of the art in the auctioneer’s offices in Mercer Row, Louth.

GYM Louth office manager, Alastair McPhie-Meiklejon, said: “Traditionally, when a painting goes into auction, the viewing public will be able to see it for a couple of hours before the sale, and a couple of hours on viewing day, and that’s about it.

“But we wanted to let the people of Louth actually see them - and as a result I’ve had lots of calls and people coming through the door asking about the sale.”

Many of the paintings were created by Lou Rodgerson, a former art teacher at King Edward VI Grammar School, and the painting of well known local woman Miss Kent - a royal governess who lived a reclusive existence in a London Road caravan - was painted by Elaine Drewery.

The profits from the Miss Kent painting will go to the Hedgehog Care charity which is run by Elaine Drewery.

There are 20 paintings of Louth in total, and they will be auctioned individually at the GYM Lincoln Sale Room in North Hykeham, on Wednesday November 27. Alternatively, visit www.goldingyoung.com for further details and options.