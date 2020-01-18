Sean Lakeman and Kathryn Roberts in concert at Alford

An award-winning duo will be bringing live music to Alford later this month.

Twice winners of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards for best duo, Sean Lakeman and Kathryn Roberts, will be in concert at Alford Corn Exchange on Friday, January 31.

The Dartmoor-based pair have gathered followers from within and beyond folk circles, presenting themselves as a contemporary, cool couple playing folky acoustic music.

An acclaimed singer, one of the finest of her generation, Kathryn Roberts is lauded by peers and music fans alike.

As a guitarist, producer and co-songwriter, Sean Lakeman is held in the highest regard.

Together, their live performance brings a feeling of inclusivity and informality whilst showcasing a variety of music from old traditional ballads to self-penned ‘story songs’.

Kathryn said: “These are stories, first and foremost.

“My home-life is so ‘roses round the cottage door’, that I tend to prefer music with an edginess, so some of the songs are quite dark and brooding, to say the least.”

The duo has been recognised nationally for their talents, winning the prestigious ‘Best Duo’ prize at the 2013 and 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The Alford show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £7.50 for under 18s / students.

They can be purchased at JB Flowers in South Street, Alford or online via www.alford cornexchange.co.uk .

The concert is part of the Live & Local Lincolnshire (formerly Lincolnshire Rural & Community Touring) programme, which aims to bring high-quality, entertaining and affordable professional live theatre, music, dance and family shows to a wide range of community venues.

Brochures for the Spring programme are available now.

Information on events across the area can also be found at liveandlocal.org.uk .