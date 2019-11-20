Therapy Dogs Nationwide to hold awareness event in Louth

Local volunteers from Therapy Dogs Nationwide will be holding an awareness event in Louth on Saturday (November 23) to try and attract more volunteers and spread the word about the vital work they provide for the area.

Therapy Dogs Nationwide will be in the foyer at the Co-op Store in Northgate, Louth, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

If you wish to become a volunteer, please be aware that the charity asks that all dogs are a minimum of nine months old before their owner applies for assessment, and that all dogs have been with their current owner for at least six months. Assessments take around 45 minutes.

For further information, contact Mandy Stephenson on 07549 216791 or go along to the awareness event at the weekend.