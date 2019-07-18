Tribute to former Mayor of Mablethorpe, Graham Gooding

The current Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton has paid tribute to one of his predecessors, Graham Gooding, after he passed away recently.

The current mayor, Councillor Carl Tebbutt, paid tribute to the former Councillor Gooding who served as mayor twice, in 1989/90 and in 2004/05.

Coun Tebbutt said: “I have had the honour of knowing Graham Gooding as both a friend and a fellow councillor for many years.

“I first met Graham soon after moving to Mablethorpe in the 1970s, he could usually be found during the summer months in the pay-box of the family’s waltzer ride on the amusement park.

“We used to meet up with many of the staff after the park closed to play football on the beach in the evening.

“The Goodings are a long established Mablethorpe business family, and Graham was always keen to be involved in anything that would promote and improve the town.

“Graham was a great supporter of the Town’s Carnival and always ready to lend a hand back in its 1980s heyday.

“Graham and I were also prime movers in the formation of the Mablethorpe Tourist Association around this time.”

Coun Tebbutt continued: “Many people will remember Graham during his time working for Conyers DIY where he must have supplied half of the new kitchens in Mablethorpe and Sutton, but it is as a town, district, and county councillor that Graham should best be remembered, working tirelessly for the area always striving to make Mablethorpe and Sutton a better place for its visitors and residents alike.

“A last link with the Town Councillors of a different era, Graham will be sorely missed.”

The administration team of the Mablethorpe Area Action Group also expressed their condolences on their Facebook page.

A statement posted on Wednesday said: “(Graham) and indeed, all his family, have always been great supporters of our local community and he will be sadly missed. Our hearts go out to his wife, Janette, and all his family at this very sad time.”

