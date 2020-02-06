Update in search for missing John Davis

Lincolnshire Police have said their search for missing North Cotes man John Carl Davis continues - more than three weeks after he went missing.

This morning, a spokesman said: “John Davis is still missing. Officers are continuing with their inquiries to locate him.

John Carl Davis

“Yesterday, police drones were searching the North Thoresby and North Cotes areas.

“Please report any possible sightings or information by calling 101.”

Previously, officers said they were ‘extremely concerned’ for John’s safety and wellbeing.

John is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of a heavy build and with long fair/ginger hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue jeans, black slip on shoes, and a high-vis jacket.

He may also be wearing glasses, and he may have changed his hair or general appearance.

• Call 101 with any information, quoting incident number 175 of January 30.