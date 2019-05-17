Wolds Walking Festival gets underway this weekend

The annual Wolds Walking Festival is marking its 15th anniversary this year with a bumper programme of walks and activities.

So get your walking boots dusted off, fill those water bottles and head out into the wonderful Lincolnshire countryside.

The festival, which remains one of the largest and best-attended events of its kind in the UK, starts this Saturday, May 18, with a launch event in Legbourne.

There will be a programme of 10 walks on offer throughout the day, providing something for all ages and abilities.

The village hall will provide a base for the day, where there is ample free parking.

As well as the walks, there will be stalls , chiildren’s craft activities and dance disoplays, as well as a have-a-go archery.

The walking festival runs over 16 days, until Sunday June 2, and has more than 120 walks, events and outdoor activities for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Join in the relaxed strolls, challenging hikes, activity walks, themed walks, tours and taster sessions.

To celebrate its 15th anniversary, this year’s festival also includes a range of outdoor activities, as well as more than 50 fun-filled family events.

With walks ranging from 0.5 to 17 miles there is something for all ages and abilities, including routes which are suitable for wheelchair users and accessible with pushchairs.

Full details of what’s on offer can be found in the festival brochure which is out now!

Alternatively, download a copy from the website - www.woldswalkingfestival.co.uk

Just some of the festival highlights

With so many walks and other events on offer, it can be difficult to chose which ones to go on.

Here are some of the highlights for the first week to whet your appetite.

• Sunday, May 19

Family open day at Stourton Estate, Baumber 10am to 4pm:

Rock Ramble - hunt for the brightly painted rocks and pebbles throughout the day.

Red Deer Walk - 10.30am start - 1.5 miles.

Stourton Explorer - 2pm - 3.5 miles - explore the historical features of the Stourton estate.

A Wander from Willingham - 9.30am - 17 miles - an energetic circular from Willingham Woods, Market Rasen.

Manby, Grimoldby and back - 11am - 3 miles - a walk through ex RAF Manby towards the ponds, onto Grimoldby and return.

• Monday, May 20

Take me to the church - 2pm - 4.3 miles - start at Tealby village shop and wander to the Ramblers Church.

Utterby evening walk - 5pm - 5 miles - a two-hour stroll across the top of the Wolds with a BBQ to finish (arrive in time to order and pay for your food). Start point St Andrew’s Church.

• Tuesday, May 21

Bain Valley Circular - 10am - 10 miles - explore the Bain valley and go up to enjoy the views from its eastern edge. Start point Donington on Bain cemetery.

Pub to Pub - 5pm - 7.8 miles - an evening walk between two lovely Wolds pubs, the White Hart and the Blue Bell, Start point White Hart Inn, Tetford.

• Wednesday, May 22

Invaders and Settlers - 9.30am - 12 miles - a walk through a variety of terrains with spectacular views. Start point Ludford Village Hall (ample parking).

Brinkhill, Driby and Calceby’s Layers of History - 10.30am - 4.5 miles. Discover Brinkhill, Driby, Calceby and South Ormsby’s layers of history.

• Thursday, May 23

Rivers, Woods and Ruins - 10.30am - 9 miles - a lovely walk exploring Lincolnshire Limewoods area and its attractions. Start point car park, end of Ferry Road, Southrey.

• Friday, May 24

Claythorpe Watermill Day - a selection of walks from the mill. Participation by booking only. Call Geoff Newmarch on 07774 870632 for details.