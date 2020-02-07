Yorkshire Trading Company closes for three weeks

Louth’s branch of the Yorkshire Trading Company will be closed for several weeks this month, due to a major refurbishment.

In response to rumours that the shop was going to close permanently, Yorkshire Trading Company’s Operations and Compliance Manager, Mark Johnson, confirmed that it would only be temporary.

Mr Johnson told the Leader: “We recognise that there are many improvements that we can make to the shopping experience of our store.

“We know that many people thoroughly enjoy shopping with us, and we want to make that experience even better.

“There is a lot of work to do to empty, clean, decorate and re-merchandise the store, and we will be working as hard as we can to get back open and quickly as possible.

“The works will bring improve access to the various departments in the store, as well as exciting new stock.

“The plan is to close early February and re open as soon as the works are complete, but this is likely to be at least three weeks.

“We will communicate exact dates to our customers nearer the time via in-store signage.”