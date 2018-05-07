Peta’s head shave will support the animals at the Ark

Louth resident Peta Petcher will have her head shaved at a special charity event next Sunday (May 13) - which will also feature a visit from the amazing Spider-Man!

Peta’s head shave will take place at the Beech Grove Community Centre in Louth at 10.30am, with doors opening at 10am.

There will also be a cake stall and a big raffle in the morning, followed by prize bingo in the afternoon. Eyes down at 2.30pm.

Peta is raising money for the Ark Animal Rescue and Retirement Home in North Somercotes, who have requested that the money be used towards their vet bills.

Cash, animal food, and bedding will be gratefully received.

Go along and give generously on the day.