Pictures: Thousands turn out for Louth bonfire and fireworks

Thousands of pounds have been raised thanks to yet another successful charity bonfire and fireworks night –jointly organised by Louth’s Lions and Rotary clubs.

Organisers have admitted that their ‘hearts were in their mouths’ as the rain poured down on Saturday afternoon.

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)

Fortunately, the weather soon turned in their favour, and a large crowd of more than 2,000 people ended up going along for a spark-tacular evening of entertainment!

Michael Armstrong, spokesman for the Louth Lions, told the Leader: “It was a great event, and the evening turned out lovely despite the poor weather earlier on.

“Many people came out and saw one of the best firework shows we’ve ever done.”

The local Lions and Rotary clubs have worked together on the annual event for over 20 years, with each charity taking 50 per cent of the profits to support good causes in the town and surrounding area.

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)

Mr Armstrong added: “We see this as an event for the town.

“It’s something to bring everyone together, for people to come out an enjoy the bonfire and fireworks in a safe environment.”

He added that over £2,500 had been raised on the night.

Thanks go to all those who attended and supported the event, and Snape Properties for their sponsorship.

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)

Louth charity bonfire and fireworks night (November 2)