PinGin duo in Louth and Batemans Brewery team join forces to make new drink

Louth’s own PinGin duo and the team at Batemans Brewery have joined forces to create a special gin to celebrate a key centenary year.

The popular Lincolnshire brewery based in Wainfleet, is marking 100 years of J.E Ridlington - the wine and spirit division of the Batemans empire.

The new, specially made gin.

PinGin’s Alan Bottomley and Amy Conyard have been working tirelessly with the Bateman family and head brewer, Scott, to create this very special Centenary Edition Gin - using the very same hops that are used to create their award winning XXXB brew.

Mr Bottomley said his dad was publican and grew up around beer.

He told the Leader: “I have always been passionate about real ale.

“Batemans was a household name to me, and so to be able to work with them on a project like this has been incredible.”

Mr Bottomley added that they created an entirely new recipe for this centenary gin, which has quite a heavy citrus base that has been infused with the oil drawn from the Goldings Hops.

On the recent celebration evening for the centenary at the brewery, Stuart Bateman spoke about the purchase of J.E Ridlington as a forward thinking move by the brewery to ensure that their business continued to flourish in the future.

○This special tipple is only available to buy through Batemans Visitor Centre. For more info, www.bateman.co.uk