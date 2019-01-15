Plans for Louth luxury lodge park and North Somercotes ‘camping pods’

The owners of a hotel near Louth want to open a new luxury 37 lodge holiday park behind their business.

An application has been made to East Lindsey District Council for the Brackenborough Arms Hotel, which documents say has ‘established itself as a high-quality boutique hotel and wedding venue’.

The plans for the luxury lodge park in Louth.

A statement from Lincs Design Consultancy, on behalf of the applicant, says: “To address the high percentage of corporate overnight stays, encourage longer stays and open the site to a broader market it is proposed to create a new holiday park.”

The plans will see the timber lodges positioned within three areas to the rear and east of the hotel, and will also see an existing pond extended to create a wildlife lake.

According to the documents, the lodges will differ in size and maximise solar and outdoor space. They will have their own dedicated parking area.

The designers say the proposal will add to the mix and level of accommodation in the area and benefit the wider economy as well as providing employment opportunities.

The plans for the luxury lodge park in Louth.

They add that the site is ‘ideally located for people to enjoy’ the nearby market town and Lincolnshire Wolds.

Meanwhile, fishing lakes near North Somercotes are looking to bait in keen anglers with more accommodation – including five new ‘camping pods’.

The owners of Oasis Lakes have put in two applications to the District Council in which they ask the authority to approve the pods, along with changing the use of part of an on-site shop/office building to provide additional ground floor accommodation to an existing home.

Applicants Mr R. Robinson and Mrs L. Moore want to build ‘on the success of the existing fishing and camping experience at the site to make an exceptional experience for visitors and create a popular tourist destination’.

The entrance to the site in North Somercotes.

The application states: “The camping pods diversify the accommodation available on site for fishermen and are required to help support and sustain the business moving forward into the future.

“The additional tourists to the area will also be a boost to the local economy and will facilitate further employment opportunities at the site.”

Oasis Lakes includes three commercial fishing lakes and a number of caravan pitches.

The organisers say the build will be an ‘economic benefit’ to nearby village facilities.