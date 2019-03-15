Police appeal after bike stolen from shed in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after an overnight shed burglary in Louth earlier this week.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Between 6pm on Monday, March 11, and 7am on Tuesday, March 12, offenders attended a property on Keddington Road, Louth, and forced entry into a locked shed in the rear garden.

“A CUBE racing bicycle was stolen (pictured). If anyone has seen it please contact us.”

PC Darren Christie is investigating this, and he is asking for anyone who has any information, including if they saw any suspicious vehicles or people in the area at the time, to call 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 46 of 12 March.

• Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111