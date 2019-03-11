Police appeal after tools stolen from Mablethorpe building site

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a large quantity of tools were stolen from a Mablethorpe building site.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information after a burglary at the Springwell Academy building site, Seaholme Road, Mablethorpe.

“This occurred on Saturday, March 9, at around 7.40.

“A large quantity of tools were taken.

“We are also investigating two recent reports of trespass on this site and Officers are issuing a warning to the offenders.”

PC Billy Spence added: “We will not tolerate intrusion on this site and will be paying extra attention to the area.

“This has caused disruption, damage and financial loss to the owner.

“We are urging the community to call us if they see or hear anything suspicious.

“If you have any information that could assist with our burglary inquiry, please call 101 with reference number 48 of March 11.”