Police appeal over ‘mindless act’ after Hubbards Hills fire

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed today (Wednesday) that they are investigating the fire at Hubbards Hills - and it is being treated an act of arson.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating and treating this as an offence of arson.

“No arrests have been made yet, but we know there are people who will have information on this mindless act of damage.”

The fire - which completely destroyed a rain shelter - was reported to Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue shortly after 10pm on Monday evening, and the incident was reported the police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

• Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 4 of May 29.