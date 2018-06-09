Police attend ‘major incident’ in Louth

Lincolnshire Police and an air ambulance have attended the Mount Pleasant area of Louth this afternoon (Saturday) following reports of a major incident.

The scene was cordoned off earlier today - although Lincolnshire Police have not confirmed any details about the nature of the incident at this stage (4pm).

An air ambulance is reported to have landed on a nearby school field at around 2.30pm.

A number of eyewitnesses have reported that a ‘stabbing’ has taken place and that a man has been arrested, although this has not been confirmed by the authorities.

A police spokesman said that details about the incident are expected to be released later today.

