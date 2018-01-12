Police keep ‘open mind’ over woman’s head injury in Mablethorpe

Lincolnshire Police have said they are ‘keeping an open mind’ after a woman sustained head injuries in Mablethorpe yesterday morning (Thursday).

The police were called to a property in Lyle Close following reports that a woman in her 60s had sustained a head injury.

The woman attended hospital for treatment, and has since been discharged.

A police spokesman said: “We are making inquiries and keeping an open mind as to how she sustained her injuries.

“If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious, please call 101 with incident reference number 35 of January 11.”