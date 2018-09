The Louth policing team are aware of a group of people going door to door in Louth this evening (Monday).

Police Constable CJ Blakey said: “Members of the group are stating that they are deaf and are trying to sell artwork on door steps.

“We are actively looking for and moving on these persons, as we have received numerous calls in Louth town and the surrounding villages.

“Please turn them away if they attend your address.”

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 to report any non-emergency incidents.