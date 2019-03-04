Police warning for off-road motorcyclists in Alford

Lincolnshire Police have warned off-road bikers to stay off the private field behind Caroline Street in Alford.

This evening (Monday), a police spokesman said: “We have received contact from the landowner stating that no persons have permission to use this land for any purpose and it is farming land only for their own use.

“We are aware that rumours have previously circulated about its use and we want to ensure that everyone knows the facts and stops immediately.

“Anyone caught on the land and/or using motor vehicles on the land will face formal action.”

• If you witness motorbikes being used on this land, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.