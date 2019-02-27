RAF releases times and flight path for Tornado farewell flypast over RAF Cranwell

The times and flight path for a nine-aircraft Tornado flypast over RAF College Cranwell have been revealed.

The flypast forms the finale of the farewell tour of the air force's remaining Tornado squadron before it is retired from service after 40 years.

The jets from 9(B) Squadron commanded by Wing Commander James Heeps will be flying over College Hall at RAF Cranwell at approximately 3.15pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Wg Cdr Heeps said the flight path will be approaching from the south from their base at RAF Marham in Norfolk and will take the momentous formation directly over the villages of Braceby, Aisby and Wilsford and then over the iconic College Hall Officers' mess building.

He added: "After we pass the College Hall we will be returning to RAF Marham to carry out some flypasts there, but we are not going to publish the route for that it will be entirely dependent on the weather on the day which way we go back to Marham.

"I hope that helps you find a good place to view the flypast from and avoid the crowds, please be sensible, especially around the A17."

Unfortunately the forecast is cloudy so some elements of the flypast may have to be dropped. An RAF Marham spokesman stated: "Cannot complain, weather last week allowed three unaffected FINale flypasts. We will still launch the 9-ship but might not achieve the flypast elements."