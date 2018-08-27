Poppies on the Prom event in Mablethorpe was a success

Hundreds of people packed the promenade in Mablethorpe as they took a step back in time to enjoy the annual ‘Poppies on the Prom’ event.

Now in its third year, organisers said the event was slightly down on numbers compared to last year, mainly due to a few light showers.

Poppies on the Prom 2018 event in Mablethorpe: Visitors made a big effort with the 1940s dress code. Photo Credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

However, everyone who did attend enjoyed the many festivities on offer.

The day was organised by local group, Flanders Friend and raises money for the Mablethorpe and District Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

During the event, there was an array of stalls, live music and an RAF fly past by a Dakota. Many visitors dressed in 40s costumes.

A spokesman for Flanders Friend said: “The event was a fabulous success as always, although the weather does play a part so a few less people turned out compared to the last two years.

Poppies on the Prom event 2018 in Mablethorpe. Live music was a featured throughout the day. Photo Credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

“We have had some great feedback from people this year saying how good the event was, which is always lovely to hear.”

“Our day is well supported by all local businesses so we would like to say a big thank you to all of them, as well as thanks to The Dunes Complex for supporting the stage.”

The group also thanked the Coastal BID for their support- and all of the volunteers who help to make the event such a success.

Town Crier, Roy Palmer delivered a proclamation, and the event was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe, Councillor Stephen and Pauline Palmer.

Poppies on the Prom event 2018 in Mablethorpe: Hundreds attended this year's event. Photo Credit: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

•The Leader would also like to say a big thank you to the Mablethorpe Photo Album for supplying us with some photographs from the event, and for their continued support.