Post Office: ‘We hope to return to Sutton on Sea by the autumn’

A new branch of the Post Office is finally expected to open in Sutton on Sea in the autumn, subject to consultation and approval.

As reported in the Leader previously, the village’s former branch – which was housed inside the WH Smith store in High Street– suddenly closed in September last year without any explanation.

This resulted in anger from residents, who voiced their concern over the accessibility of banking services in the area, particularly in light of the closure of Lloyds and Barclays banks in nearby Mablethorpe.

The Sutton on Sea Post Office branch had also been described as a ‘lifeline’ for elderly or infirm villagers, or those without transport.

In March this year, the Post Office apologised to Sutton on Sea residents, and revealed their intention to open a new branch soon – adding that they were ‘in discussions’ with one retailer about potentially housing a branch of the Post Office in future.

Last Friday (June 21), a Post Office spokesperson provided the Leader with an update.

The spokesman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of Sutton on Sea Post Office since September. We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services, and we are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible.

“We hope to begin consultation on a re-opening at a new location in the near future and that, subject to consultation, Sutton On Sea Post Office would be able to re-open this autumn.

“Currently the alternative branches in the area include Mablethorpe and Huttoft.”