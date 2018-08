Emergency services are attending the scene of a major road traffic collision at the A157/B1125 crossroads in Burgh on Bain this afternoon (Friday).

At around 3.30pm, PCSO Louise Borman said: “Please avoid the A157 and B1225 crossroads just past Burgh on Bain, due to an RTC. “Diversions are being put in place.”

A tweet from Louth’s Neighbourhood Policing Team described the incident as ‘major’ and asked motorists to avoid the area.

More on this story as we have it.