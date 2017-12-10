Romantic comedy is next on the list for Louth Film Club

A romantic comedy drama is the next movie to hit the screen at Louth cinema by the film club on Monday, December 11.

Woody Allen’s Cafe Society is set in 1930s Bronx.

The film is a sharp and sophisticated film that explores an age, a place, its people and its corruptions with the quiet, well-honed, intelligently humoured assurance of a master.

Jesse Eisenberg plays Bobby Dorfman, a naive young Jewish kid who heads for Hollywood, hoping to make his fortune there.

Actress Kristen Stewart plays Veronica ‘Vonnie’ Sybil, who helps provide the romantic interest in the film.

The film will start at 7,30pm at The Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street.

Tickets are: £4 for LFC members and standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.