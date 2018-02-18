Rotary Club of Louth reward out-going town council clerk

The Rotary Club of Louth recently presented one of their Rotary Vocational Award Certificates to former Louth Town Council clerk Linda Blankley.

After ten years of ‘excellent’ service as the town clerk, the Rotary Club of Louth wished to recognise all the additional work and help Linda has given during this period to many charities and voluntary organisations to enable them to achieve their aims.

John Barker, public relations officer for Louth Rotary Club said that Linda was ‘always willing to spend the extra time advising and sharing her knowledge and skills with groups when they have contacted her for help’.

Rotary president, Bill Wood, thanked Linda for what she had achieved for Louth, usually working behind the scenes.

He also wished her every happiness in her new home near Lincoln, where she is already becoming involved in the local community.