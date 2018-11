Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for information after a van was spotted ‘in suspicious circumstances’ in a Louth village.

A police spokesman said: “A suspicious duck-egg coloured flatbed van has been seen in suspicious circumstances in the Raithby-cum-Maltby area, paying attention to the local church.

“Please be aware of this vehicle and, if sighted, please take note of the registration number and contact Lincolnshire Police quoting incident 277 of November 11.”