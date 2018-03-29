‘Ryan was the perfect gentleman’: Family’s tribute to Trusthorpe man

The family of the Trusthorpe man who died in Queen’s Park in Mablethorpe earlier this month has given a touching tribute - describing him as ‘the perfect gentleman’.

Ryan Norman, 20, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday March 11.

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

His father, Andy Norman, has paid an emotional tribute to his loving son and who was loved very much by all of his family.

He said: “Ryan was the perfect gentleman.

“He was a really nice lad, who was always polite and respectful.

“Ryan had a lot of friends and was very loyal to them.”

Ryan was educated at Sutton on Sea Primary School and Tennyson Secondary School.

He worked at The Mirage Amusements Centre in Mablethorpe, loved to go out and party with friends and he also enjoyed carp fishing.

Mr Norman said Ryan loved Tenerife and had planned to move there to live.

He added: “Ryan was so loved by everyone and all of us as a family will miss him so much and always think about him every day.

“He will be forever in our hearts.”

His death stunned the coastal resort.

Residents paid their own tribute with a balloon launch in Queen’s Park on March 17. More than 100 people attended.