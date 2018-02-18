Show about grief and loss at theatre in Louth

Finding Nana, an autobiographical show about grief and loss from award-winning East Midlands writer Jane Upton is coming to the Riverhead Theatre in Louth on Tuesday, February 20 at 7.30pm.

Set in a seaside hotel of halcyon childhood summers, this play journeys back to find a beloved Nana before she forgot who she was.

Finding Nana is a one-woman show about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the ugly truth of losing it all.

Jane Upton said: “This play has a piece of my heart in it. It’s a tribute to that specific and amazing relationship you can only really share with a beloved grandparent.”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s, (£1 reduction for theatre card holders). Call the box office on: 01507 600350, (open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm). Or get them online: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.