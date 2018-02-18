Show about grief and loss at theatre in Louth

Finding Nana, an autobiographical show about grief and loss is coming to Louth Riverhead Theatre.
Finding Nana, an autobiographical show about grief and loss is coming to Louth Riverhead Theatre.

Finding Nana, an autobiographical show about grief and loss from award-winning East Midlands writer Jane Upton is coming to the Riverhead Theatre in Louth on Tuesday, February 20 at 7.30pm.

Set in a seaside hotel of halcyon childhood summers, this play journeys back to find a beloved Nana before she forgot who she was.

Finding Nana is a one-woman show about the universal, unconditional love between a granddaughter and her Nana and the ugly truth of losing it all.

Jane Upton said: “This play has a piece of my heart in it. It’s a tribute to that specific and amazing relationship you can only really share with a beloved grandparent.”

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s, (£1 reduction for theatre card holders). Call the box office on: 01507 600350, (open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm). Or get them online: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.