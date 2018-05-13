Sid and Orla elected as top team at QEGS Alford

Sid Morris and Orla Parr have been elected as Head Boy and Head Girl by the students and staff at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar, Alford.

Hugo Fry, Oliver Hull, Natascha Johnson and Darcie Radford will be their deputies.

Sid and Orla will lead the Senior Student Leadership Team and help with the day-to-day running of the school.

They will also represent QEGS at community and school functions during their year in office.

Head teacher Angie Francis said: “I am looking forward to working with this strong leadership team, which I know will have a really positive impact on the life of our school.”