Sixty homes set to be approved - despite fears over flooding

Plans for a new 60 home development in Louth are set for approval - despite fears residents could be subject to increased flooding and traffic.

The scheme, the second phase of Cyden Homes’ Park development, will be built off Eastfield Road.

Illustrative plans for the 60 home proposal.

Since the first phase was started, residents have reported a number of incidents of flooding. They are concerned the area will see “over-intensification” and increased flood risk.

ELDC Councillor Ros Jackson said both phases have “long been deeply unpopular with local residents”, particularly in the context of other nearby large developments in Chestnut Drive, the former Louth Football Club ground and Monks Dyke Road.

“So Trinity ward is subject to a lot of building work and planning applications, even for Louth, a town taking on a disproportionate percentage of the district’s planned housing growth,” she said.

“There are justifiable concerns about the town’s capacity to improve its infrastructure to be able to deal with such an influx.”

Louth Town Council has also objected to the plans.

A report before the councillors says the site will include a number of mitigation measures. “The scheme design follows best practice recognised guidance, taking account of climate change over the lifetime of the development,” it says.

“The drainage scheme is designed to ensure adequate storage and free-board within the development to avoid/improve flood risk to adjacent areas,” it adds.

Officers recommending approval said: “The proposal will have some impact on the outlook of immediate neighbours but has been carefully considered to mitigate that impact and ensure a reasonable and acceptable level of amenity is safeguarded.

“The scheme detail is acceptable and will result in a development that is appropriate to its site context, will integrate well with an adjacent first phase of development and which should ensure a clear sense of place.”