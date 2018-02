With recent sell-out performances in Grimsby and Louth, an adaptation of Steptoe and Son is being performed at Fulstow Village Hall on Friday, February 23 at 7.30pm.

The cast will be headed by Jeremy Smith and John Hewer as Albert Steptoe and son Harold respectively.

This production has been fully endorsed and supported by the original writers, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson.

To get hold of a ticket, please call: 01472 388019 or visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/402223.