Success at second Saltfleet Gala event

Saltfleet Gala had a second successful year with their annual event - and committee members were very pleased with this year’s turnout.

The 10-acre sports field was filled with classic vehicles representing every country of manufacture.

Saltfleet Gala.

Over 150 cars were on show, polished and preened by their loving owners.

Stationary engines numbered 25 with their rhythmic thumping almost drowning out the all-day rock ‘n’ roll music played by County Linx Radio from their roadshow bus.

Louth favourite Betsy the fire engine delighted the children who were enjoying ringing her bell.

Four car clubs had display stands which were filled to capacity, East Coast Classic and Modified and Bridge County Cruisers each brought a convoy of cars from opposite ends of the county.

Local farmers brought their classic tractors and one entrant came all the way from Sandringham.

The weather stayed dry, and the warm, sunny afternoon soon had the public enjoying the show.

The gala committee would like to say that a big thank you goes out to everyone who came along to support the event.