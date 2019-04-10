Survivors of domestic abuse will support local women

A unique domestic abuse support group in North East Lincolnshire is opening its doors to women from further afield - including Louth, Mablethorpe, and the wider Lincolnshire area.

The group, ‘Backlash’, was founded by survivors of emotional domestic abuse, who found themselves alone and unaware that they were in emotionally abuse relationships, now legally recognised as coercive control.

A Backlash spokeswoman said the group offers a sympathetic ear to abused women, and can signpost individuals to professionals who can support them if required.

The spokeswoman said: “We have information of where people can access sources of practical or trained emotional help, or just offer reassurance that you aren’t as crazy as you’ve been told you are!

“Everyone’s experience is different, and all women are welcome, whether or not they wish to leave the relationship.

“It can be therapeutic to speak to others who know first hand of the subtleties of emotional abuse and coercive control.”

The spokesman added that they wanted to spread the word about their group, in light of Surrey woman Sally Challen’s conviction being quashed last week.

Her successful appeal followed eight years in prison after being convicted of murdering her coercive and controlling husband in 2010 - five years before ‘coercive control’ was formally recognised in law as a form of domestic abuse.

To contact Backlash, email backlash.understand@gmail.com or call 07387 807316. For more information, visit www.backlashgy.co.uk.