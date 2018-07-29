Susan’s surprise award for The Crispy Biscuit

The Crispy Biscuit tea room in Louth has received a long-awaited ‘Age Friendly Business Award’ in a surprise presentation from the Mayor of Louth last week.

Susan Turbitt-Mawby, who owns the tea room (formerly known as ‘Queenie Panini’) in Pawnshop Passage, said she was ‘more than thrilled’ with the award, which is granted through the ‘TED (Talk, Eat, Drink) in East Lindsey’ scheme, funded through the Big Lottery’s ‘Ageing Better’ programme.

The Mayor, Coun George Horton, presented the award outside The Crispy Biscuit following the official launch of the Louth Friendship Group.

Ahead of the presentation, Coun Horton explained that The Crispy Biscuit fulfilled the criteria for the award which includes age-friendly customer service, customer comfort, clear marketing, and accessibility.

Susan told the Leader that the previous incarnation of The Crispy Biscuit, near the Louth Bus Station, was the first business in Lincolnshire to receive the Age Friendly Business Award back in 2015.

Susan said: “To get the award once was fabulous. To get it twice makes me feel so proud!

“I love what I do, and I’ve got all the patience in the world for anyone who needs patience.

“I actually, genuinely want people in here - I don’t want them in, out, on your bike.

“I want people to come in, feel at home, feel secure. They don’t have to rush.

“There are people in their nineties who think of me as their mum!”

Other recipients of the award this month include Wilkin Chapman Solicitors (Alford), Lovelle Estate Agency (Alford), and Barclays Bank (Mablethorpe).