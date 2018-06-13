Suspended sentence for Louth assault man

Joseph Alan Peters, 26, of Queen Street, Louth, has been given a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman.

Peters committed the assault in Louth on May 2, and he pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court last Monday (June 4).

The court handed Peters a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, due to the serious nature of the offence.

He was also handed a restraining order, which prohibits him from contacting his victim for two years.

The court also ordered Peters to pay £85 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

His guilty plea was taken into account for sentencing.