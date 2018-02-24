Sutton on Sea man, 86, found not guilty of public disorder

An elderly man from Sutton on Sea, who was accused of a public order offence against two men, has been found not guilty following a trial last week.

Michael Kearley, 86, of Comper Swift Close, appeared for trial at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Monday (February 19), having pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing.

The magistrates agreed that he was not guilty to the charge of intending to cause harassment, alarm or distress against two men in Sutton on Sea , which had allegedly taken place on June 1 last year.

Kearley’s legal costs, yet to be assessed, will be paid from central funds.