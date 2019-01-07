Tetney head: ‘I’m incredibly proud of our improvement’

The head teacher at Tetney Primary School has said she is ‘extremely proud’ of the whole school after Ofsted deemed it to have returned to its previous good form.

The latest Ofsted inspection, which took place in November, determined that the school had earned a ‘Good’ rating.

This follows a difficult couple of years in which the school was deemed to ‘Require Improvement’ following inspections in May 2016 and June 2017.

In particular, the latest report praises head teacher Sarah Addison, who only took on the role a few weeks before last June’s inspection - and had promised to turn the school around with her ambitious improvement plan.

The latest Ofsted report said: “The head teacher has provided strong leadership and a clear direction for the school.

“She is well supported by staff and governors who share her ethos of continuous improvement.”

The report goes on to praise the consistent approach to teaching across the school, the improved communication with parents, good behaviour, improvements in assessing pupils’ abilities, the rapid identification of pupils’ additional needs, and the rich and varied curriculum.

Ms Addison told the Leader: “I’m incredibly proud of the staff team and how hard everybody has worked.

“The areas for development were not a surprise to us, because they were areas that we had already identified and were working on.

“The school has now significantly developed a middle leadership and senior leadership team.

“Governance has turned around, there’s nearly a full new governing board who have really dealt with the situation very effectively.

“We have built up parental trust through parental engagement, and things within the community.”

Ms Addison added: “Everybody has worked incredibly hard and there’s a real team spirit here - I am really proud of them.”