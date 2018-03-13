Tetney teen star to launch her first EP

Talented Tetney musician and songwriter Jaz Beeson is taking to the stage for a special concert to mark the launch of her first EP at the end of the month.

Drawing inspiration from her own personal experiences and life journey, Jaz, at just 18, is a young musical talent to watch out for – with an unconditional offer to study at a prestigious London music college and a catalogue of her own material under her belt.

Jaz Beeson on stage. (Pictures by Chris Smith).

Six of her own songs will feature on this first EP, which is called The River and reflects how life is ever-changing and always on the move.

From Tetney Lock, the former student at Louth’s King Edward Grammar School, Jaz is currently at Franklin College, Grimsby – where she is being supported in her work by musician and teacher Barry Whitfield.

However, Jaz’s passion for writing, playing the guitar and performing began years earlier and has steadily progressed – with support from her family.

“I started playing the guitar when I was about seven, and then the interest just progressed. At school I joined a well-known singing and harmony group called All Key Singers and we would meet every Friday, I then started playing some gigs at the Crown and Anchor pub in the village,” recalls Jaz.

A big break for Jaz was an offer, in 2016, to play at Hull’s Humber Street Sesh Festival – which is growing in popularity. There followed more gigs at local festivals and venues in Grimsby and Louth – with Lincoln next on the list!

However, the next big step for Jaz is her new EP and its launch at Moon On The Water, Cleethorpes on Friday March 30.

With doors opening at 7.30pm, Jaz will be showcasing her new songs, plus those that have taken her to where she is now.

“This is both a passion and a hobby. When I write and perform it takes me to a different place. Yes, it can be a juggling act when I have exams, but often any stress is taken away when I write and perform. My family too has always recognised this passion for music and has supported me in both my academic and artistic studies.

“Life never stays the same and there are events that take you to different places in different ways and my EP contains songs about that, that’s why it is called The River,” adds Jaz.

In the coming months, Jaz will be combining her performing with A-Level studies, before settling in London, at Kilburn’s Institute of Contemporary Performance, (ICMP) in September.