‘The Iconic Arty-Pole’ will stand in December general election

An Official Monster Raving Loony Party veteran has announced that he will stand in the Louth & Horncastle constituency at the upcoming general election.

Peter Hill (The Iconic Arty-Pole), from Great Carlton, is the first candidate to formally declare his intention to stand in the upcoming election, which looks almost certain to take place on December 12 after the House of Commons voted in favour of the election date yesterday evening (Tuesday).

Mr Hill, who stood for the party in the last two general elections, told the Leader: “I will be fighting the Louth and Horncastle seat again for the O.M.R.L.P. as the Iconic Arty-Pole, to give voters who are fed up with our MPs a protest vote.”

Although not yet confirmed, local Conservative MP Victoria Atkins is expected to stand in the upcoming election in a bid to retain her seat.

At this early stage, no candidates have been publicly announced for the other main political parties in our constituency.

Click here for more information about the upcoming general election.

• Don’t forget to visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote before the deadline (November 26) to register to vote.