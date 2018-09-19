‘The Milligan Papers’ is coming to Louth Riverhead Theatre

Hambledon Productions is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Spike Milligan with a spirited revival of ‘The Milligan Papers’ - with two shows at Louth Riverhead Theatre this week.

The show is based on the hilarious radio series written by John Antrobus, adapted for the stage by John Hewer for Hambledon Productions.

This popular radio series was billed as the ‘Goon Show’ of the 80s and is full humour, incorporating wordplay, puns, surrealism and absurdism.

The show is a fresh and vibrant salute to one of the all-time geniuses of British comedy sees the original scripts updated and adapted for a modern-day audience.

Head down to the Riverhead Theatre this Thursday and Friday, (September 20 and 21), at 7.30pm. For tickets, please visit: https://louthriverheadtheatre.com.