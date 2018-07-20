Theddlethorpe pupils meet the Coastguard and visit RAF bombing range control tower

A trip to Donna Nook enabled Year 3 pupils at Theddlethorpe Academy to meet the Coastguard as well as visit the RAF Bombing Range Control Tower.

The pupils, who also visited the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust area, were excited to see so much in one day.

Student Olly Tedford said: “I have been in the Air Force Control Tower and I saw the radar.

“We also used the walkie talkies to talk to boats and looked through binoculars to see the seals on the beach.”

Pictured are: Coastguards Toby Merrikin, Chris Ashmore and Mick Horner with pupils Lewis Fyfe, Seraph Winters, Lottie Allam and Olly Tedford.